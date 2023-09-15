U.S. Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of migrants in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – United States Border Patrol facilities are severely overcrowded along the US-Mexico border, forcing Border Patrol to mass release migrants into the community.

Multiple buses of migrants were seen in San Diego, releasing the migrants into the community near the Iris Avenue transit center in Otay Mesa.

As one migrant exited the bus, you can hear him politely ask a U.S. Border Patrol Agent, “it’s no problem if I go to Chicago?”

The USBP Agent replied, “you can do whatever you want. You’re free.”

Critics of the Biden Administration say this is just more proof his border policies are failing. Locally, many of San Diego’s elected leaders have been warning of this exact situation for months.

Earlier Thursday, California Border Patrol was forced to suspend pedestrian traffic at Ped West, the San Ysidro Port of Entry. CBP said the suspension was needed to appropriately process the influx of illegal immigrants overwhelming their facilities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection supplied KUSI with a statement that reads, “Callous human smuggling organizations are moving migrants through the enforcement zone in the San Diego area.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics who in August 2023, illegal migrant crossings were up by 30%.

Wednesday of this past week, there were 7,400 illegal apprehensions made, 9,100 migrant encounters including 700-1,000 illegal immigrants being taken by bus from the San Ysidro Port of Entry, and released into the San Diego community at the Otay Mesa transit center.