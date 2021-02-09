U.S. born citizen faces second deportation to Mexico





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man born in the U.S., who has already been deported to Mexico once, is facing deportation again.

Jose Angel Torres Uraga was born in America, adopted in Mexico, and grew up there believing he was a Mexican citizen.

Just before her death in 2017, his adoptive mother told him that he was in fact a U.S. citizen.

Uraga’s birth mother never stopped looking for him and he was only recently reunited with his birth family.

He is now at risk of being deported for the second time, possibly this month, despite having a U.S. birth certificate.

Esther Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor of Valdes & Associates, joined KUSI to discuss Uraga’s case.