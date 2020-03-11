U.S. Census Bureau & Count Me 2020 Coalition preparing to send census materials out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More than 150 civic and community-based organizations from San Diego and Imperial Counties are joining the Count Me 2020 Coalition.

The group wants to make sure the area’s hard to reach populations are counted in the 2020 census.

David Bennett, U.S. Census Bureau, and Arcela Nunez-Alvarez, Research Director at National Latino Research Center (NLRC) and Count Me 2020 Coalition, were in studio to

For more info: 2020 Census – www.2020census.gov / Count Me 2020 Coalition – www.countme2020.org