U.S. Coast Guard is ramping up patrols during operation dry water

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The fourth of July less than a week away and the U.S. Coast Guard is ramping up patrols to keep you safe during the holiday weekend. Lieutenant Commander Ellen Motoi joined Good Morning San Diego with details on operation dry water.

Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend is July 3 – 5, 2020. Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol – and drug- related accidents and fatalities and fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents; where the primary cause was known, it was listed as the leading factor in 19% of deaths according to U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics 2018

When arranging a charter consider these key questions:

• Does the vessel have a credentialed master, proper docs and safety equipment aboard?

• If you see something, say something by contacting the CG on Ch. 16 or call 911

• If carrying more than six passengers, does the chartered vessel hold a Certificate of Inspection issued by the U.S. Coast Guard?

Other safe boating tips:

• Lifejackets save lives! More than 85 percent of boaters who drown were not wearing their life jackets. In an emergency, there might not be enough time to put one on, so wearing one at all times may save your life.

• Make sure a friend or relative knows your float plan. A float plan states where you are going and how many people are onboard your vessel. It also gives a vessel description, details about your destination and what time you expect to arrive there. If you are delayed for some reason, make sure you let someone know.

• Be cognizant of your surroundings and marine traffic when boating in the navigable channel. Deep draft cargo & many Navy vessels are constrained to operating in the deep channel. Crossing directly in front of them will endanger yourself and your passengers and is a violation of Rule 9 of the Rules of the Road.

• Have nautical charts of the area you are boating in, a global positioning device and a reliable means of communication onboard your vessel. VHF-radio is the best method of communication while on the water. Although cell phones are a good backup, they can be unreliable due to gaps in coverage area and the inevitable dead battery.

• Check the Local Notice to Mariners page relevant to your area. It will include vital information pertaining to safe boating and on the water events and activities, boaters should be aware of.

• Download the Coast Guard safe boating app from your phone’s app store