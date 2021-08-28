U.S. COVID-19 vaccine booster program waiting for approval from FDA and CDC

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Biden Administration is looking into shortening the window of the planned COVID-19 booster shot program that is expected to start in September, pending approval.

Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the booster shots.

Dr. Nanos began the conversation by stating that the point of the vaccines is to reduce the severity of a COVID-19 infection.

While those who are vaccinated may still contract the virus, Dr. Nanos said, they most likely won’t be hospitalized or die.

The booster shot is an additional measure with that same goal in mind, Dr. Nanos said.

However, the bigger recommendation remains getting vaccinated now, Dr. Nanos emphasized.