U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs using Telehealth technology





San Diego (KUSI) – Telehealth services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are increasing access to care for Veterans and helping to eliminate the need for patients to travel to the nearest VA facility for a variety of appointments.

Dr. Neil Evans, Chief Officer for VA’s Office of Connected Care joined Good Morning San Diego to share how Veterans can use telehealth services and how these technologies will change their health care journey.

The demand for VA telehealth services have steadily grown over the last few months.

According to the VA 14,079 video telehealth appointments are currently being conducted every day to Veterans at home or non-VA locations (Up from 1,868 per day in March).