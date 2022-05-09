U.S. Drug Czar devises new plan to address meth crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The White House Drug Czar, Rahul Gupta, spent time in San Diego this weekend with a new plan to address the meth crisis.

As a meth crisis rages on in San Diego, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy visited to devise a new plan to address this drug outbreak.

Gupta wants to increase resources for drug treatment and continue to target cross-border smuggling.

San Diego is a major contributor to the meth crisis from drug trafficking from Mexico.

“When we have so many people being killed from methamphetamines, including that which is cut with fentanyl, we have to make sure that we provide help to people when and where they need it,” Gupta said.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about this visit from Washington D.C.