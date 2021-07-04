U.S. economy sees strongest job gain since March with 850,000 jobs added in June

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – June 2021 has been the strongest month for job growth in the U.S.

Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 850,000 jobs were added in June.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate did increase by 1%, weighting in at 5.9%.

Despite the gains, the economy does still have less jobs than in February 2020.

California unemployment caps at $450 a week, plus a federal $300 a week supplement that ends in September.

Employment Attorney Annie Ellis joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the job market on Good Morning San Diego.

The employment shortage is not just for low-wage jobs, but reaches far into the well-qualified positions, too, said Ellis.