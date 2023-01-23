U.S. farm group calls for federal investigation into egg price gouging





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a carton of eggs went up 138% in one year between December of 2022 and 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Several interest groups have made claims that price gouging is taking place amongst the county’s top egg produces. The numbers, they say, just don’t add up. One such group, Farm Action, has called for an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live at Smart and Final in Tierrasanta where the store was limiting egg purchases to two cartons per costumer.