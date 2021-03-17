U.S. Government to house 3,000 migrant teenagers detained at border

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As early as this week, the U.S. government will use a convention center in downtown Dallas to house 3,000 immigrant teenagers to ameliorate the migrant surge at the southern border.

Specifically, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will house the youth for up to 90 days, as stated in a written notification for members of the Dallas City Council.

Generally, the U.S. Border Patrol is not supposed to detain children for more than three days.

However, the Border Patrol is holding children longer than that time because there is such little space in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As a result, the HHS is hurrying to open facilities across the country for these children.

Esther Valdes Clayton, KUSI Contributor and immigration attorney, joined KUSI to discuss the surge at the border.