U.S. inflation soars in April to the highest level in 13 years





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From lumber to corn to cheese blocks and diapers, consumer prices rose acutely in March, raising the inflation rate to the highest levels in almost 13 years.

As a result, businesses are struggling with supply shortages raising the cost of goods and services.

According to the government, the consumer price index rose to 0.8% in April, mirroring the largest monthly increase since 2009.

Sully Sullivan, KUSI Contributor and AM 600 KOGO Radio Host, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the historic inflation raises.

Homes, used cars and trucks, and chickens are all seeing rises in pricing, Sullivan said.

However, there is a way for people to enjoy benefits from inflation, Sullivan added, stating that investors can enjoy boosts if they have assets in markets affected by inflation.