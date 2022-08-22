U.S., Mexico to break ground on new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Otay Mesa East Port of Entry – more than two decades in the making – will finally break ground on Monday, Aug. 22.

The east port will be built to improve crossborder commerce and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to government officials.

The Lieutenant Governor, California Secretary of Transportation, Caltrans and SANDAG joined Mexican Federal Officials to commemorate the groundbreaking.

The new port of entry is expected to reduce average wait times during peak crossing hours by up to 50%. In addition, the new State Route 11 roadway extension is underway and will connect to the future port of entry.

Follow @SDCaltrans on Twitter and visit Caltrans San Diego on Facebook at facebook.com/SDCaltrans for more updates.