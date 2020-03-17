U.S. movie theaters closed over coronavirus





LOS ANGELES (KUSI) – AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, joined other chains Tuesday in closing all its theaters to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

“In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks,” AMC tweeted Tuesday morning.

“We are ever so disappointed for our moviegoing guests and for our employee teams that the new CDC guidelines that Americans should not gather in groups larger than 10 people make it impossible to open our theaters,” AMC CEO Adam Aron said. “Still, the health and well-being of AMC guests and employees, and of all Americans, takes precedence above all else.”

Regal Entertainment Group — the nation’s second-largest movie theater chain — made a similar announcement Monday, after President Trump advised all Americans to avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people until the crisis has passed. Regal said all its theaters would be closed “until further notice.”

Landmark Theatres, which specializes in independent films, is also temporarily closed.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday night that all movie theaters in the city should close, following guidelines from state and federal officials.

Universal Pictures said Monday that its movies will be made available for home streaming on the same day as their global theatrical releases.