U.S. Navy releases LGBTQ+ video providing directions on how to use correct pronouns





The United States Navy is training members to create a “safe space,” with a shocking instructional LGBTQ+ video about using the correct “gender pronouns.”

The video has gathered harsh criticism online, many people questioning while the Navy isn’t focusing on more urgent matters.

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw, among others, blasted the Navy for their “stupidity” of even touching this topic when they should be focusing on “how to be better at war.”

Joe Biden, the Commander in Chief, has not commented .

Here’s an idea, fire everyone in the Navy who puts pronouns in their email signature and focus on how to be better at war. For God’s sake, stop this stupidity. https://t.co/xD8Wo9wTcN — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 21, 2022