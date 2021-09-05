U.S. Navy releases names of five sailors who died in helicopter crash off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The U.S. Navy released on Sunday morning the names of the five crewmembers who died when their helicopter crashed into the sea on Aug. 31 off San Diego’s coastline.

The names of the deceased are:

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

A single crewmember was rescued while five others died during the crash that happened in a routine flight operation about 60 nautical miles off San Diego’s coast at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.

The incident is still being investigated, according to Petty Officer 1st Class David Mora.

RELATED STORIES: Navy declares 5 crewmembers dead in helicopter crash; switches from rescue to recovery