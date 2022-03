U.S. officials & California policymakers come together for Fentanyl Policy Roundtable

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – U.S. Officials, California Policymakers, DEA Narcotics task force, Homeland Security Investigators, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, came together to address the fentanyl epidemic in San Diego County.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Supervisor Jim Desmond, District 5, about the Fentanyl Policy Roundtable.