U.S. Open slated to come to San Diego from June 17-20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After carding a final score of six under at the PGA Championship, San Diego native Phil Mickelson made history as the oldest PGA tour player to win a major.

Bryan Megee, Championship Manager, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss Mickelson’s win and the upcoming U.S. Open.