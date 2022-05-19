U.S. Senate candidate Jon Elist (R) discusses campaign and policy proposals

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 election is quickly approaching, and the race for the U.S. Senate seat in California is in full force.

Republican candidate Jon Elist is hoping to become the next Senator to represent California, and start a new chapter for the state.

Elist describes himself as, “an angry parent, a fed-up taxpayer, and a frustrated business owner, who is sick and tired of the revolving door of career politicians in Washington and the resulting rapidly deteriorating quality of life.” Explaining that “our country and state are headed in the wrong direction, and if we continue to elect the same people with the same tired solutions, we can expect the same failed results.”

Elist is the son of Iranian refugees, who fled to America after the Islamic Revolution to escape religious persecution because of their Jewish faith.

Democrat Alex Padilla is currently serving out now-Vice President Kamala Harris’ term as Senator of California, and is campaigning to be elected to a new six year term.

Padilla was selected by Governor Gavin Newsom to fill Harris’ seat after she was elected VP of the United States.

Elist recently released his first paid ad, titled “Pinocchio”, which calls attention to politicians in Washington who continue to make false promises and lie to the American people.

Jon Elist joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss his campaign, and ask San Diegans for their vote.

For more information on Elist’s campaign, visit: www.elistforsenate.com