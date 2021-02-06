U.S. Supreme Court finds indoor church service restrictions unconstitutional, rules against Gov. Gavin Newsom





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of South Bay United Pentecostal Church, located in San Diego, finding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order in violation of the Constitution’s protection of the free exercise of religion on Feb. 4.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church has been combating in court for months to hold indoor services.

Despite recent reopening measures, San Diego County is still counted as one of California’s purple-tier counties, where coronavirus is deemed “widespread,” and where indoor church services are prohibited.

Bishop Art Hodges, Senior Pastor of South Bay United, joined KUSI to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.