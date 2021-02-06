U.S. Supreme Court rules against Gov. Gavin Newsom, lifts CA ban on indoor church services

WASHINGTON (KUSI) – A ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court has found California’s prohibition on indoor services for churches unconstitutional on night of Feb. 5, favoring South Bay United Pentecostal Church.

However, the ruling requires that indoor congregations keep the crowd size to 25% capacity, and do not allow for singing or chanting.

The church, located in Chula Vista, has consistently objected the indoor church restrictions, including the ban on singing and chanting.

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling overrode Gov. Gavin Newsom’s complete restriction on indoor church services, finding the it unconstitutional towards the freedom to exercise religion.

KUSI gathered reactions from various religious leaders around the county, including Pastor Mark Foreman, Lead Pastor of North Coast Calvary Chapel, who joined KUSI to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling.