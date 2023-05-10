U.S. to see 12,000 migrant crossings per day after expiration of Title 42





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thousands of migrants awaited the expiration of Title 42 in border towns like Tijuana and Juarez on Wednesday.

Reports estimated up to 12,000 migrants would cross into the United States every day starting Thursday, when Title 42 would effectively expire at 9 p.m. PST.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live at the border where families were just feet from America, separated only by a wall.

(Below) Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton explained why an influx of migrants into the United States is both harmful to the American people and the underdeveloped nations where these migrants come from.