U16 Albion SC San Diego G06 GA team win National soccer championship

ALBION SOCCER CLUB HOSTING A PEP RALLY AT MISSION BAY HIGH SCHOOL FOR THEIR 16 AND UNDER TEAM…WHO ARE NOW NATIONAL CHAMPIONS.

A TEAM WHO SCORED ALMOST 100 GOALS ON THE SEASON, WENT 19-1-2 DURING THE REGULAR SEASON, AND WENT UNDEFEATED IN THE TOURNAMENT.

A HUGE HONOR TO BRING BACK HOME TO SAN DIEGO, FOR A TEAM WHO HAS FACED A LOT OF ADVERSITY ON A BIG STAGE.