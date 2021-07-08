Uber driver who was fatally stabbed in National City identified

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified an Uber driver who was fatally stabbed this week behind the wheel of her vehicle on a South Bay street, allegedly by a 17-year-old girl.

Patrol officers responding to a 911 call about a woman being assaulted in the 1800 block of South Lanoitan Avenue in National City shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday found 58-year-old Raquel Wehber in her car, bloodied and unresponsive, according to police.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive Wehber before pronouncing her dead at the scene.

“Citizens who witnessed the incident provided critical information to officers, which resulted in the immediate capture of the suspect a short distance from the scene,” NCPD Sgt. Kenneth Springer said.

The alleged assailant, whose name has been withheld because she is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder. She is schedule to be arraigned Friday.

The circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing, including if the suspect had been riding in the victim’s vehicle, remain unclear.

“Detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Uber account used during this incident,” Springer said. “There is still no confirmation as to whether the suspect and Wehber were acquaintances. The motive for this crime is unknown at this time.”

The victim was working a shift for the ride-hailing company at the time of her death, the sergeant said.