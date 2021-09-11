UC Berkeley polls reveals 60% support Gov. Newsom





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A UC Berkeley poll found a majority of Californian voters do not support a recall on Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The recent poll found only 40% of registered voters want to recall Newsom, while 60% do not. This comes after the university conducted a similar poll six weeks ago, which found voters were nearly 50-50 on whether to remove Newsom from office.

The director of the UC Berkeley IGS, Mark DiCamillo, poll spoke with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego. He detailed how the most recent survey was conducted, and what might have changed in those six weeks.