UC San Diego breaks ground on new student housing adjacent to trolley





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego schools have struggled to house students in recent decades, which is why the groundbreaking for the construction of Pepper Canyon West Living and learning Neighborhood was so exciting for the UCSD community.

The event recognized $100 million in state funding that the school received as part of the new Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program, which provides one-time grants in order to support increased Calif. resident enrollment.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live on the campus to talk to students and faculty about the new housing project.