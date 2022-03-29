UC San Diego Fencing Team back from NCAA Nationals in India
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The UC San Diego fencing team is now back from the National Collegiate Fending Championships in Indiana.
The University has five fencers that qualified for Nationals.
On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy was out on the Patio talking to the team about how they did at the Championships!
Student Athletes
Shawn Kim
Justin Park
Julia Hill
Sarah Shen
Rafaella Gomes
Coaches
Aaron Villaseñor – Assistant Coach for four of them including Shawn
Juan Ignacio Calderón – Head Coach