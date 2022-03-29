UC San Diego Fencing Team back from NCAA Nationals in India

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The UC San Diego fencing team is now back from the National Collegiate Fending Championships in Indiana.

The University has five fencers that qualified for Nationals.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy was out on the Patio talking to the team about how they did at the Championships!

Student Athletes

Shawn Kim

Justin Park

Julia Hill

Sarah Shen

Rafaella Gomes

Coaches

Aaron Villaseñor – Assistant Coach for four of them including Shawn

Juan Ignacio Calderón – Head Coach