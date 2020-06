UC San Diego holds a virtual commencement





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – UC San Diego will hold a virtual commencement for the class of 2020 on Saturday.

The virtual ceremony will include a commencement address from award-winning television journalist and CBS News correspondent Bill Whitaker, and recognition of individual graduates, the conferral of degrees and the traditional tassel turn.

To watch set to begin at 9 a.m., follow the link: https://commencement.ucsd.edu/.