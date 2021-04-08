UC San Diego plans to increase campus density in Fall 2021​





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Both San Diego State University and UC San Diego detailed plans Wednesday to return to in-person learning for the fall semester.

UCSD initially announced the change Monday before providing more details Wednesday. UCSD officials said they expects around 90% of students and 85% of on-site staff to be fully vaccinated by the fall quarter. Campus residence halls will be at near 100% occupancy, with no more than two students per room, according to a UCSD statement.

Facial coverings will still be required in all public spaces, while physical distancing guidelines are expected to be reduced from six feet to three feet in most settings.

Nearly 10,000 students have been living on campus since fall 2020, while thousands more living off campus have attended daily in-person classes. During that time, the school boasts an infection rate of less than .05% among those students, according to the university.

Dr. Robert “Chip” Schooley, professor in the Department of Medicine at the UC San Diego School of Medicine and co-lead of the Return to Learn program joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the plan.