UC San Diego students, parents say ‘Return to In-Person Instruction’ announcement is misleading





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week, UC San Diego announced a return to in-person classes beginning Jan. 31.

But, there’s growing backlash among some students and parents who say the announcement is misleading.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live in studio Wednesday evening with more details on the conflict.

The Facebook post announcing the “return to campus” is below:

The third paragraph on UC San Diego’s “Return to In-Person Instruction Jan. 31” reads:

“Given the unusual circumstances, the Educational Policy Committee of the Academic Senate granted an emergency limited-term exception to the Policy on Distance Education Courses to allow any course to be taught remotely for this quarter, without requiring instructors to request additional approvals from the Administration or Senate. This means that instructors have the flexibility to continue teaching in a mixed in-person/remote modality or in a remote modality for the remainder of the quarter.“