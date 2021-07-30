UC San Diego’s new outdoor concert venue to open 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Daniel and Phyllis Epstein have committed to providing a $10 million gift to the University of California San Diego in support of a new state-of-the-art amphitheater, signaling a major step in the university’s plan to become a top cultural destination. In recognition of the gift, the 2,850-seat venue will be named the Epstein Family Amphitheater.

The open-air amphitheater will showcase performing arts, featuring local and international talent in more than 300 performances a year. Its custom-designed acoustic shell serves as part of the stage, optimizing sound for a wide variety of productions, everything from large-scale rock concerts to classical quartets and theatrical dance.

The venue is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the venue.