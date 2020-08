UCSD athletic director Earl Edwards talks on not starting Big West competition on time

UCSD has been waiting to make their move to D1 athletics and join the Big West since they were approved in 2017. But, due to the coronavirus, that debut has to be put on hold.

The Director of Athletics at UCSD, Earl Edwards, talking about what this means for the athletic department as well as how the school is trying to keep the athletes engaged in the meantime.