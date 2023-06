UCSD baseball makes history earning first 2023 Big West title

After an impressive 21-9 record, the UCSD Tritons cap their season earning the outright 2023 Big West title!

The Tritons finishing the season atop the conference standings, earning the university’s first Big West title in just their third year competing in Division I.

Hear from the team, as they do something no other Triton has achieved before!