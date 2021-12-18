UCSD breaks ground on multibillion-dollar Hillcrest campus revitalization





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – UC San Diego Health broke ground Friday on a multibillion-dollar project to revitalize around 60 acres of its 55-year old Hillcrest campus, adding new academic medical facilities and housing and fitness facilities.

“The reimagined Hillcrest campus will increase access to UC San Diego Health’s nationally ranked medical specialties and world-class patient care,” UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said. “The revitalization project will form a modern destination medical center that will further improve the exceptional care and medical education UC San Diego is known to deliver.”

The construction on the project — costing between $2.5 billion and $3 billion — is expected to continue over 15 years in five major phases.

“As the region’s only academic medical center, UC San Diego Health brings the most advanced science and patient care to our communities to help people lead healthier, higher quality lives,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UCSD Health. “The new Hillcrest campus will underscore our status as a premier health care destination for patients, as well as enhance the experiences of our remarkable staff.”

Phase 1 includes a 250,000-square-foot outpatient pavilion scheduled to open in 2025, which will “house specialty clinical programs, including oncology, neurosurgery, urology, otolaryngology and orthopedics, as well as ambulatory surgery operating rooms, gastroenterology procedure rooms, advanced imaging, infusion and radiation oncology,” a UCSD statement reads.

Price Philanthropies Foundation and the Price family donated $10 million to kick-start fundraising for the project.

The Phase 1 outpatient pavilion is intended to address the growing demand for specialized diagnostic, treatment and surgical services. More specifically, new and significant space for multispecialty cancer clinics and infusion centers will allow UCSD Health and its National Cancer Institute- designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, to “greatly increase access to cancer care throughout the region.”

The first phase of construction also includes a new parking structure with around 1,850 spaces, plus related road and utility infrastructure.

According to the university, planned upgrades will be “synchronized to reduce impact on the surrounding community while ensuring current, critical campus functions remain operational.”

Later phases of the project include replacing the main hospital — which once served as the county hospital — to comply with 2030 seismic safety provisions of the California Hospital Code.