UCSD doctors stuck in Peru after country shuts down borders





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two San Diego Doctors stranded in Peru are seeking help.

They are pleading with government officials to bring them home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

UCSD doctor Reema Sanghvi and trainee doctor Rupa Prasad traveled to Peru for a medical mission on March 8th.

At that time there were no travel restrictions or even concern about outbreak in the country.

“We’re encouraging people to reach out to their local representatives and senators to really be able to encourage the state department to send us home,” said Prasad. “We are concerned that what is currently peaceful may not stay that way.”

With the borders shut, they are unable to book commercial travel back to the United States. Even before the Peruvian government decided to close the borders, they booked an early flight home on March 18th. Unfortunately, the borders closed two days before and the doctors are now asking San Diego residents to call on the US government and text “SIGN XHMVMD” to the number 50409 to help bring them home.