UCSD Men’s baseball team takes trolley to play SDSU in trolley series

UCSD and SDSU baseball are calling their new rivalry the trolley series…and the Tritons putting their money where their mouth is. That or the squad’s trying to cut down on using the team bus with the gas prices.

The Tritons taking the blue line from UC San Diego…all the way through to the green line stop at SDSU, with a personalized wrapped trolley car and all. This all a part of showing off the new track that just finished in November.

40 minutes after climbing on board, UCSD arriving safe and sound at the Aztecs transit center, with plenty of time to stop by Trujillo’s or Broken Yolk before the game begins..