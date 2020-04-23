UCSD physician helps build COVID-19 rapid response platform

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A UC San Diego physician-scientist who, along with a team of researchers, has built a rapid response platform to connect clinicians with answers to Covid-19 questions, resources and potential solutions to the challenges they face.

The platform, called Earth 2.0 COVID-19 Rapid Response, is a simple way for healthcare workers to ask questions or surface challenges and receive vetted, accurate responses from a network of hundreds of students, scientists and community volunteers.

Anyone can join Earth 2.0 and contribute their expertise to the system and help with the Covid-19 response.

Dr. Eliah Aronoff-Spencer, one of the creators of the platform, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about the effort.

Aronoff-Spencer is a physician-scientist with the School of Medicine and the Qualcomm Institute at UC San Diego, and is working to treat local Covid-19 patients.