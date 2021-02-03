UCSD plans to open fifth San Diego County Vaccination Super Station Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – UC San Diego Health will open a COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station on the UCSD campus next Monday, serving vaccination-eligible UCSD Health patients as well as the university’s faculty and staff, it was announced Tuesday.

The vaccination site will operate inside the UCSD’s Recreation, Intramural and Athletic Complex and will be the fifth such Vaccination Super Station in the county.

“The opening of a new vaccination site at RIMAC represents another opportunity to partner with the County of San Diego to end the pandemic,” said UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. “UC San Diego Health is a statewide leader in vaccine distribution. Our continuing partnership with the county and the opening of this new superstation are parts of our overall commitment to establish the San Diego region as an exemplar for vaccine distribution.”

The RIMAC site will be operated by UCSD Health, which also collaborates with the county, San Diego Padres and San Diego to run a vaccination superstation adjacent to Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

The Petco site, which opened Jan. 11, operates seven days a week and inoculates roughly 5,000 persons each day. As of Feb. 1, more than 89,500 persons had received their first doses of vaccine at the Petco site.

“Widespread deployment of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines is one of our most powerful tools for ending the current pandemic,” said UCSD Health CEO Patty Maysent. “Adding a vaccination center on the UC San Diego campus allows us to expand outreach and vaccinate more people more quickly, while working within the current tier structure.”

Once fully operational, the RIMAC site is projected to provide up to 5,000 vaccinations daily, operating seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccinations will be administered by invitation only through the MyUCSDChart application and an online appointment scheduling process.

Unlike the drive-thru Petco vaccination superstation, inoculations will occur inside RIMAC.