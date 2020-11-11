UCSD Political Science chairman discusses legal procedure of challenging election tallies





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The results of the 2020 election have not yet been deemed official, but a few news organizations have projected Democrat Joe Biden to be the President-Elect.

The Trump campaign is now in the process of presenting evidence of voter fraud throughout the country, specifically in the battleground states that stopped counting their votes on election day.

To explain the legal procedure of challenging election tallies in the United States, KUSI spoke with Professor and Department Chair of Political Science at UCSD, Thad Kousser on Good Morning San Diego.