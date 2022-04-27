UCSD post-doc students, assistants, researchers hold demonstration to demand fairer workplace





UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of UCSD workers with United Academic Workers San Diego held a public demonstration for fair pay, housing justice, and workers’ rights starting their route from the UCSD campus Tuesday afternoon.

United Academic Workers 2865, UAW 5810, Student Researchers United-UAW, and more in the UCSD community joined in the rally to protest what they have called workplace abuse, workplace discrimination, insufficient compensation.

Heavy police presence were in the area to ensure traffic would be diverted elsewhere as participants blocked off roads.

The workers have accused UC administrators of scaling back fundamental benefits such as fair housing and paid family leave.

Almost 50,000 academic workers are affiliated with the union.

According to their mission statement, the union hopes to prevent first-generation scholars from having to suffer through extreme debt just to complete their jobs.

Thousands of academic workers in the UC system held demonstrations calling for fairer workplaces all over the state Tuesday, including united workers and students from UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, and UC Los Angeles.

Students at University of California San Diego, and across the state, are demonstrating to demand housing justice, fair pay, and respect. San Diego police are on scene to ensure traffic is diverted to promote the safety of those involved in the demonstration. #FairUCNow pic.twitter.com/qLb6UV2ziZ — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) April 26, 2022