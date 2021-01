UCSD Professor Kimberly Prather on reducing community transmission of COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Experts are saying in order to beat COVID-19 the goal needs to be a reduction of community transmission.

Professor Kimberly Prather from the department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at UC San Diego joined Good Morning San Diego with more on how the San Diego community can achieve this goal.

Dr. Prather talked about how to know your room/business/office is well ventilated using the simple CO2 sensor.

Just got done doing live TV interview with @KUSINews — talked about how to know your room/business/office is well ventilated using the simple CO2 sensor I am holding. As @SanDiegoCounty reopens, let's re-open smart and safely so we can stay open! @ToddGloria @tommysablan pic.twitter.com/sJ362MeSsw — Kimberly Prather, Ph.D. (@kprather88) January 4, 2021