UCSD researchers study long-term efficacy of coronavirus vaccine

UC SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The UCSD trial site is recruiting about 400 student volunteers to participate in a study on the long term efficacy of the coronavirus vaccine.

While it is common knowledge by now that the COVID-19 vaccines were created with the purpose of reducing the likelihood that infection would lead to hospitalization and death, how well vaccines work in the long term and their ability to prevent infection — remains elusive.

Regarding possible infection, researchers seek to learn more about the vaccine’s ability to prevent infection, especially for vaccinated people who do not become ill or show symptoms, but still hold levels high enough to possibly transmit it to others.

The clinical trial will involve 12,000 healthy university students, ages 18 through 26, from different schools.

Over a five-month period, half of the students will receive a Moderna vaccine immediately, while the second half will receive the vaccine towards the end of the trial.

“The ongoing Phase III trials of the vaccines were not designed to estimate how well they prevented infections, particularly asymptomatic infection, nor their efficacy at reducing viral shedding and transmission risk,” said Susan Little, MD, Professor of Medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Principal Investigator for the UC San Diego site of the new clinical trial.

To register and participate for the trial, visit: http://www.PreventCOVIDU.org

Dr. Thomas Martin of UCSD’s Infectious Disease Division, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the clinical trials.