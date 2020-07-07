UCSD Scientists develop better method than ‘Multiply by 7’ to find out your dogs age





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – By mapping molecular changes in the genome over time, UC San Diego researchers developed a formula to more accurately compare dog age to human age — a tool that could also help them evaluate how well anti-aging products work

If there’s one myth that has persisted through the years without much evidence, it’s this: multiply your dog’s age by seven to calculate how old they are in “human years.” In other words, the old adage says, a four-year-old dog is similar in physiological age to a 28-year-old person.

Trey Ideker, Professor of Medicine at UC San Diego, and the Director of the National Resource for Network Biology, the Cancer Cell Map Initiative and the Psychiatric Cell Map Initiative discussed the new finding on KUSI News.

You can view the dog age formula here.