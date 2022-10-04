UCSD Geisel Library freshly remodeled





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Libraries are key components of community functionality, offering resources far beyond books and media. UC San Diego unveiled the remodeling of its Geisel Library on Sept. 27, an exciting new addition to campus beauty and an asset to students and the City of San Diego.

The Library’s users have long awaited a lobby that excites the mind at the prospect of reading, learning, and connecting in this campus staple building.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the unveiling to showcase the excitement in the air surrounding this long awaited update.