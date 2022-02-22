Ukraine crisis: President Biden places sanctions on Russian banks, oligarchs

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued mounting Tuesday as Russian lawmakers allowed President Vladimir Putin to enact military force outside the nation and President Joe Biden began thrusting sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

Rep. Darrell Issa, representing California’s 50th Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the events unfolding between Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S.

Anthony Tata, Retired Army Brigadier General, also joined Paul Rudy to elaborate on developments and his book, “Chasing the Lion.”