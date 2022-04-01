Ukraine Freedom Project looks to help those fleeing Russian invasion

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the invasion of Ukraine started, a San Diego man couldn’t just sit on the sidelines and watch.

Steven Moore quit his job and headed directly to the epicenter of all the violence.

He helped establish what is now the, Ukraine Freedom Project, helping dozens of refugees and displaced persons find shelter.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Steven Moore, Ukraine Freedom Project, who has been in Kyiv providing shelter, food, transportation and needed supplies to internally displaced Ukrainians.

If you would like to help the Ukraine Freedom Project you can donate HERE