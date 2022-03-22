Ukraine: What’s next after the deadline to surrender Mariupol?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Russian Defense Ministry demanded that Ukraine surrender Mariupol Sunday, giving the Ukrainian forces a deadline of 5 a.m. Moscow time (1o p.m. ET Sunday) to give up weapons, when Russian forces had planned to allow civilians to leave the besieged city.

Ukraine rejected Russia’s demand to surrender the port city of Mariupol. So what’s next?

SDSU Professor Mikhail Alexseev joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what could happen following Ukraine’s denial to follow Russia’s ultimatums.