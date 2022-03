Ukrainian-American woman in San Diego holds online fundraiser for Ukrainian army

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local Ukrainian-American mother and UCSD student, Nina Shapirshteyn, founded Fight With Ukraine, a nonprofit that sources and rapidly provides Ukrainian armies with life-saving gear and necessary supplies.

Shapirshteyn herself joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of her nonprofit.

