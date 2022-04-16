Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha to perform at The Conrad in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha was able to leave the war-torn country of Ukraine through Romania after Russia’s invasion and are now on tour in the United States, hoping to bring awareness to situation in Ukraine.

Dakhabrakha is set to perform at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla on April 22 at 8 p.m.

Sarah Campbell, Artistic Programming Advisor at the La Jolla Music Society, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details of the upcoming performance.

