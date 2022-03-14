Ukrainian businessman providing humanitarian relief to those affected by Russian invasion





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Andrey Gorokhov is the CEO of UMG investments in Ukraine, and he said he was in Spain for work when the war officially broke out in his country.

Since then, Andrey has relocated to Warsaw where he is working to provide humanitarian relief to the people of Ukraine.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Andrey about his experiences on the ground floor of Warsaw helping those seeing refuge from the war.