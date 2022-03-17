Ukrainian community rallies to send body armor and medical supplies to warzones

LITTLE SAIGON (KUSI) – The Ukrainian community in San Diego has been doing everything they can to help friends and family in the warzone in Ukraine.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from a small warehouse in Little Saigon where donations have been pouring in from the community.

San Diego’s generosity is making itself known, especially through donations like the huge eight palettes of necessary medical supplies that a local hospital donated.

Sending supplies all the way there is difficult, but organizers were offered a spot to add their items on a plane that will go to the Ministry of Defence in Ukraine.